The judge in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trail is likely to remove a juror and will have him replaced with an alternate after prosecutors found inconsistencies in his answers about where he lives.

During jury selection, the juror (Juror #6) said he lived in the Bronx. But, prosecutors said, he told a court employee that he recently moved to New Jersey.

Under questioning by Judge Arun Subramanian, the juror acknowledged moving, but said he retains a New York driver’s license and stays there during the week. Only New York residents can serve as Manhattan federal court jurors.

Subramanian decided there were serious questions about the juror's candor and ability to follow directions, based on inconsistencies he has given at different times. Because of that, the judge said the juror must be removed, but he would withhold his official ruling until Monday, when he will be able to talk with the individual one more time.

Combs’ lawyers called it a "thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror” and suggested Subramanian was “conflating inconsistencies with lying.” Due to the defense's intense protestations, the judge was convinced to hold off on making the final decision until Monday.

The judge noted that even if the juror is ousted, the jury is still diverse.

It came as part of a strange day in the trial, but not for anything that actually transpired in court. Just hours before the dismissal, Ye — the rapper formerly known as Kanye West — briefly showed up to the lower Manhattan courthouse on Friday to support the hip-hop mogul, a longtime friend. But he wasn't allowed into the courtroom and left after briefly watching the trial on a video monitor in another room.

Ye, dressed in white, arrived at Manhattan federal court before noon while the trial was on a break and spent about 40 minutes in the building.

After emerging from an airport-style security screening, Ye was asked if he was at the courthouse to support Combs.

“Yes,” he responded with a nod. He then hustled to an elevator and did not respond when asked if he might testify on Combs’ behalf when the defense begins its presentation as early as next week.

Courthouse security did not take him to the 26th floor where the trial occurs in one of the building's largest courtrooms. Admittance there is strictly controlled, with seats reserved for Combs' family and legal team, the media and spectators who wait in line for hours to get a coveted seat.

The rapper was taken instead to a courtroom three floors below the trial floor. There, he briefly observed testimony on a large closed-circuit monitor in an overflow room that was one floor below the usual overflow room, which was packed with media representatives and courthouse employees who heard erroneously that he might be there.

As word of his actual location spread and spectators trickled into the room where Ye sat in the front row with Combs’ son, Christian, a bodyguard and another Combs' supporter on a side of the room that was otherwise kept vacant by a court officer, Ye looked around the room before abruptly getting up and leaving, along with the others with him.

Ye didn't answer further questions as he left the courthouse, walking past reporters and TV cameras and ducking into a waiting black Mercedes sedan.

MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER