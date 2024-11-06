Who is winning the popular vote? Track 2024 results live

Millions of voters across the United States went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the presidential race, as well as state and local races.

Voters chose a president between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. Two-hundred-seventy electoral votes were needed to win the Electoral College and the presidency. As of 5:30 a.m., Trump had surpassed that threshold, NBC News projects.

He also was winning the popular vote. As of 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Trump edged Harris by a few million votes -- 71,106,866 to 66,032,361.

Here's a look at NBC News' live map of the latest electoral votes for the Electoral College and the popular vote count:

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut election results

Here is a look at the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut election results from NBC News, including tabs for the House and Senate races:

