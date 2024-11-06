When will Donald Trump be sworn in as 47th President of the United States?

All the results are not in from the 2024 presidential election, but President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and swearing-in is already set.

Inauguration Day in 2025 is 75 days away, as of Nov. 6.

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day happens every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday). In 2025, January 20 falls on a Monday. The inauguration ceremony takes place at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.

When will Donald Trump be sworn in?

The President of the United States is usually sworn in at 12 p.m. ET on Inauguration Day. Donald Trump will be sworn in at noon E.T. on January 20, 2025 and become the 47th president.

When will Donald Trump become president?

At the time a president is sworn in and take the oath of office, power transfers from the departing president to the new president. At approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 20, Donald Trump will assume the presidency after taking the oath of office.

What is the presidential oath of office?

The vice-president-elect is sworn in first and repeats the same oath of office, in use since 1884, as senators, representatives, and other federal employees:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

Later, the president-elect recites the following oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." The official swearing-in photos of @VP Kamala Harris and @POTUS Joe Biden on the West Front of the United States Capitol, January 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/83jZcCOfQs — JCCIC (@JCCIC) January 21, 2021

What events take place on Inauguration Day?

The inauguration is planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). Inaugural events include the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the pass in review. Learn more about each event from the JCCIC.

One of the most popular parts of a presidential inauguration is the parade down Constitution Ave. that follows the swearing-in.

How do you get tickets to the presidential inauguration?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress. Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Tickets will be available from your members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Some members may begin accepting requests for tickets before then.

Will Joe Biden attend Trump's inauguration?

President Joe Biden plans to attend President-elect Trump's inauguration in January 2025, NBC News reports.

Biden is also expected to call Trump to congratulate him on his victory, according to NBC News.