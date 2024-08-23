Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

The vice president formally accepted the party's nomination in a speech to close out the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday night.

Harris' nomination came less than two months after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in the first presidential debate of this election cycle. Suffice to say, a lot has happened since in what's been a whirlwind period for American politics.

So, with Election Day just months away, when will Harris and Trump have their head-to-head showdown? Here's what to know about the Harris-Trump debate:

When is the next presidential debate in 2024?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Harris and Trump will take the debate stage on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will be hosted by ABC News.

ABC News was previously set to hold the second debate between Biden and Trump on that same debate before the president dropped his reelection bid.

In a speech covering everything from a recent assassination attempt against him to his campaign platform and political grievances, former President Donald Trump spoke for 93 minutes at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, breaking his own previous record from the 2016 convention by nearly 20 minutes.

Who are the moderators for the next presidential debate?

ABC News’ Linsey Davis and David Muir will serve as moderators for the second debate. Davis hosts "ABC News Live Prime" and Muir hosts "World News Tonight."

Where is the next presidential debate being held?

The Harris-Trump debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

FILE -- An outside view of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2020. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

How many presidential debates are there?

Trump had proposed two additional debates, one on Sept. 4 hosted by Fox News and one on Sept. 25 hosted by NBC News. But Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement on Aug. 15 that, “The American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October.”

Tyler did not provide any additional details about that October debate. He said Trump's campaign “accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice presidential debate.”

“The debate about debates is over,” Tyler added.

How many presidential debates were there in 2020?

There were two Biden-Trump debates leading up to the 2020 election, one in September and one in October. A third debate was canceled due to COVID-19.

When is the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz?

Trump running mate JD Vance and Harris running mate Tim Walz will square off in a debate hosted by CBS News on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Harris campaign said that the Oct. 1 showdown would be the only VP debate. Vance had previously challenged Walz to an additional debate on Sept. 18 hosted by CNN.

When is the presidential election?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.