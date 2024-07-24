Joe Biden

When does Biden speak? President set to address nation Wednesday evening after exiting 2024 campaign

President Biden will speak to the nation Wednesday night from the Oval Office, the first time we will hear directly from the president since he announced in a social media post on Sunday that he would no longer seek a second term.

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

He declined to preview his message after he returned to Washington, telling reporters to “watch and listen.”

"Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said.

In addition to providing a detailed explanation for his withdrawal from the race, Biden also wants to talk about the work ahead in the remaining months of his presidential term, a source familiar with his remarks told NBC News.

The president departed Delaware shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after nearly a week of isolating at his Rehoboth Beach home after his second bout with COVID-19. Biden is now testing negative for the virus and his symptoms have resolved, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released Tuesday.

Holding a blue paper mask, he told reporters that “I am feeling well” but did not answer other questions, such as whether Vice President Kamala Harris can defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

On Tuesday, after returning to the White House, the president posted a picture of him entering the south portico of the executive mansion with the caption, "It's great to be back at the White House."

The president also said, "This afternoon, I arrived back at the Oval Office and sat down with my national security team for my daily intelligence briefing. Serving as your Commander-in-Chief continues to be the greatest honor of my life."

Biden and his close aides had already begun working on the speech Monday, two people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. They continued drafting the address while the president was in Rehoboth with the expectation that this will be his first major event after he returns to Washington.

Biden wants his first act when he gets back to be the remarks to the American people, these people said.

How to watch President Biden's speech Wednesday night?

Viewers will be able to watch the president's Oval Office address on NBC 4, in the NBC New York app, or wherever you stream News 4. The address begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

