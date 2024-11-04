Election Day is nearly upon us. In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast.

It is not a federal holiday, however. Only five states, including New York, recognize Election Day as a public state holiday and mandate employers allow employees paid time off to vote.

Another nine states, including New Jersey, recognize Election Day as a state holiday but don't enforce that mandate. Connecticut does not consider it a state holiday. Employers, of course, may make their own accommodations.

All this means that while people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots, others will be out running errands per usual. Here's a list of what's open and closed on Election Day.

Are banks open on Election Day?

Election Day is not a federal holiday, which means most banks are open. Some local branches may close, though, so be sure to check a specific location before heading out.

Are schools open on Election Day?

In New York City, schools are closed on Election Day to facilitate voting, as many of them turn into polling centers. Most public school districts are also closed in New Jersey on Election Day. Check this database for yours here. As far as private and parochial schools in the Garden State, it depends on their individual school calendars. Check those here.

In Connecticut, it's up to the individual district. Some public school districts are operating for a half-day. Others, like Hartford, have opted to close. Check your local school calendar for the latest information.

Is the post office open on Election Day?

Yes, since it is not a federal holiday, the post office will be open and mail delivered as usual on Election Day.

Are shipping services open?

Yes. Shipping services like UPS and FedEx are open on Election Day. The offices are open and packages will be delivered.

Is the stock market open on Election Day?

Stock markets stay open for Election Day.

Does transit run normally on Election Day?

Yes. NJ Transit, PATH, NYC subway and buses, Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road and other commuter transit options run on a regular schedule for Election Day.

Are courts open? What about the DMV?

State offices in states that recognize Election Day as a public holiday, including New York and New Jersey, are closed for Election Day. That means the court system is off and you won't find any appointments at the DMV. Other state administrative offices in New York and New Jersey are closed as well. In Connecticut, which does not recognize Election Day as a state holiday, many state offices will likely be open.