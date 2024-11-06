With Donald Trump set to win swing states Georgia and North Carolina, NBC News projects, much of the focus turned to the remaining states that could go either way — especially on the so-called "blue wall."

The Democratic vice president’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff in a memo that the “blue wall” was the Kamala Harris' “clearest path” to victory, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

So what states comprise the "blue wall?" That would be Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Those three states have been pivotal to elect presidents in the last several elections.

Barack Obama claimed them in his 2008 and 2012 victories. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost the trio to Trump. She is still criticized in Wisconsin for skipping the state in the general election that year. Biden restored the blue wall for Democrats in 2020.

In each of those cases, the three states went in the same direction to eventually boost the victor.