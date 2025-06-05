The first debate is in the books.

Nine Democratic candidates in the race to be the next mayor of New York City shared a debate stage on Wednesday night ahead of the June 24 primary.

The candidates fielded questions about the future of New York City, including their plans to address affordability, public safety, education, artificial intelligence, the Trump administration and political regrets.

Here are some of the night's takeaways:

1) Everyone vs. Cuomo

Virtually every candidate (with the exception of Ramos and Tilson) went after the former governor after finally getting a face-to-face opportunity. Cuomo seemed prepared to parry Mamdani and Lander, but appeared a little more caught off guard by Michael Blake, who re-centered the issue of the former governor’s alleged treatment of women.

2) Fighting Trump

Cuomo and Mamdani each said they would be the President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare, while Adrienne Adams said she would follow Attorney General Tish James’ advice and sue the president every time he oversteps.

The former governor and current state assembly member were asked questions about resisting the Trump administration if elected mayor of New York City.

3) Blake gets aggressive

Michael Blake hasn’t gotten much oxygen in the polls but the former assemblyman had several notable, energetic moments in the debate. Most memorable were his charged attacks against the former governor.

4) Moderators push Cuomo on nursing homes and women

The former governor for the first time this campaign season re-asserted that if he did anything wrong towards women it was intentional. And he re-apologized to those who felt wronged.

5) Mamdani and Israel

One of the last questions of the night got at a perceived weakness of Mamdani’s — that he is unable to say that Israel should he a Jewish homeland. A controversial statement to say the least in New York City.