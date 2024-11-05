What do I need to bring to vote? Election Day dos and don'ts

Election Day has finally arrived.

After nine days of early voting and months (and months) of campaigning, the final day to vote on this year's candidates and measures is this Tuesday.

Voting feels simple enough, right? Just walk over to your nearby polling location and cast your ballot.

There are a few rules you'll want to make sure to review before heading to your polling site on Nov. 5. Whether it's your first time at the polls or you may have missed an election or two, there are a few reminders worth brushing up on.

What do I need to bring to vote?

In New York, if you've voted before, you don't need to bring an ID. If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail or online and you didn't provide with your registration a New York (NY) driver license number, NY non-driver ID number, Social Security number, or a copy of your ID, you may need to show ID to vote. If you're a first-time voter who can't provide ID, you'll be able to vote by affidavit ballot.

In New Jersey, if you've voted before, you don't need to bring an ID. If you're voting for the first time in your county, registered to vote by mail, and didn't provide an ID number or copy of ID when you registered, you must show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include driver's licenses, passports and more forms of identification. If you're a first-time voter who can't provide ID, you'll be able to vote by provisional ballot.

In Connecticut, you may be asked to show ID in order to vote. If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail, you will also need to show proof of residence. If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to sign an affidavit and then vote normally. If you're a first-time voter without ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Voting dos and don'ts

Do check your voting location. Early voting ended on Sunday and the polling locations used are typically different then the location of your Election Day polling site. Check your location here.

Do get on line at least an hour before polls close. Tuesday will be a busy day at all polling sites, so make sure to get in line before they close. Polls close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey and Connecticut, but stay open an hour later in New York.

Do make sure that your employee allows you time to vote. New York voters get two paid hours off work at the start of end of their shift if polls open for less than four hours before the shift starts and after it ends. That means, if you are scheduled to start work before 10 a.m. and end after 5 p.m., this applies to you. (But you must have notified your boss at least two days beforehand)

Do return your absentee ballot. Nov. 5 is the last day to turn in absentee ballots in person to your county board or polling site. If mailing your ballot, it must also be postmarked by Tuesday.

Do bring along your cellphone, if you need it. There are a lot of people and measures to vote for this year. Whether your checking your personal notes or double checking background information, phones are allowed in the privacy partitions at voting locations.

Don't take a selfie. It's tempting isn't it? Taking a selfie of you and your completed ballot and posting it to social media is against the law. Try one with your voting sticker instead!

Don't try to register to vote. The deadline to register always falls before Election Day. This year, the last day to register for the election was back on Oct. 26, 2024.

Don't campaign near polling sites. It is illegal to campaign or electioneer within 100 feet of polling locations.

Don't intimidate voters. The New York attorney general put out a reminder to voters that witness intimidation or other illegal activity can to reach the election protection hotline by either calling (866) 390-2992 or submitting a complaint online.