Thousands expected to converge on Long Island for Trump rally today amid tight security

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Long Island later Wednesday for former President Donald Trump's rally at the Nassau Coliseum, his first large-scale event following a second apparent attempt on his life over the weekend.

Tricked-out Trump-mobiles started filling the parking lots more than a full day ahead of the rally, pulling out chairs and tailgating to bide their time until the 7 p.m. event.

The campaign is making general admission tickets available to the public, with doors opening at 3 p.m., though people are advised to arrive hours earlier to ensure they can get a spot inside.

Those looking to attend the rally will need to register online for tickets. Traffic is expected to be very heavy in the area around the Coliseum, and Blakeman advised anyone who did not have to be in the area to avoid it from noon to 10 p.m.

Nassau County police are among the law enforcement agencies securing the rally, with federal agencies including the Secret Service in control of security, said County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Officials have promised to put all their resources, including specialized units, to assist the Secret Service in securing Trump and his supporters. Nassau Police will have emergency services, the mounted unit and aviation assisting the FBI.

"This will be the safest place in the country on that day, Wednesday," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, noting that the Coliseum and parking lot would be locked down Tuesday night in order for law enforcement to conduct a sweep and secure the venue.

The rally will also come just over a week after the former president met his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time at a debate in Philadelphia and with just 48 days until Election Day.

The FBI is investigating the apparent assassination attempt.