Donald Trump holding rally at Madison Square Garden this weekend: What to know

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden this weekend, kicking off an "arena tour" as he visits battleground states in the final push before Election Day, a campaign official has said.

The event at MSG is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, NBC News previously reported. The event starts at 5 p.m. Doors open five hours earlier.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can only register for two. Details here.

Trump first teased a possible MSG rally in April.

"We're going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," Trump said at the time. "We think we're signing Madison Square Garden to do. We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way."

"We'll be honoring the people that make New York work," Trump said.