Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Harris, Trump face off in high-stakes presidential debate

This will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have come face-to-face as candidates

By NBC Staff

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates, and watch live on NBC or in the player above at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us