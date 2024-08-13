Trump campaign office in Virginia burglarized, authorities say

Authorities in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C., told NBC News Monday that they are investigating a break-in at a campaign office for former President Donald Trump.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were contacted at roughly 9 p.m. ET Sunday and noted that security video had captured a person dressed in dark clothing with a dark cap and a backpack.

The campaign office in Ashburn, about 30 miles northwest of Washington, is being leased by the Trump campaign, and the state’s 10th District Republican Committee is also headquartered there, the sheriff's office said.

A person sought by authorities in a Donald Trump campaign office in Loudoun County, Ashburn, Va. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Reached for further comment, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said investigators would provide more details "as early as tomorrow" after they identify the person and that additional intelligence units were "there now investigating whether anything was taken or left and the motivation."

A Trump campaign spokesperson and the campaign for Mike Clancy, the Republican nominee for the House seat in the state's 10th Congressional District, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

The report of a possible burglary comes after Trump's campaign said Saturday that an Iranian group hacked it in June, around the time Trump was selecting his running mate.

The FBI said Monday that it is investigating the alleged hack. A source familiar with the matter said the FBI bureau is also investigating attempted hacks of three Biden-Harris campaign staffers and former Trump adviser Roger Stone, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

Ken Dilanian contributed.

