The VP pick is in.

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to be her running mate in the 2024 election, according to NBC News.

Harris interviewed multiple candidates ahead of the announcement, the Associated Press reported. That included Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris opted for the governor of a swing-state who has successfully pushed multiple democratic initiatives, including expanding abortion rights, legalizing marijuana and gun reform.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris posted on X Tuesday morning. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.



As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.



It's great to have him on the team.



Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Walz posted shortly after.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign," Walz posted on X. "I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us."

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign.



I’m all in.



Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.



So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Those who Walz were competing with for the bid posted their support on X.

"Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor - and also great to work with," Buttigieg posted on X. "I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans."

Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor - and also great to work with. I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 6, 2024

"My friend @Tim_Walz is an excellent choice to be the next Vice President of the United States," Pritzker posted. "I'm ready to work alongside the Harris-Walz team to help ensure victory for Democrats up and down the ballot in November. Let's win this!"

My friend @Tim_Walz is an excellent choice to be the next Vice President of the United States. I'm ready to work alongside the Harris-Walz team to help ensure victory for Democrats up and down the ballot in November.



Let's win this! pic.twitter.com/0ZhJ8NKqXm — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 6, 2024

"My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth," Shapiro posted. "Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump."

My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth.



Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat… pic.twitter.com/Mkc1isQTo9 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 6, 2024

"Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward," Kelly posted. "They’re already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win."

Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward. They’re already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) August 6, 2024

"It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice," Beshear posted. "I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States."

It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice. I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 6, 2024

Here's how others - from prominent politicians to celebrities to Minnesota representatives - reacted to the announcement.

Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim… pic.twitter.com/s0RmVs7bGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2024

I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket.



From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can.



He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024

.@Tim_Walz is a great asset to @KamalaHarris’ winning campaign & administration.



He is a former public school teacher, football coach, and strong union supporter.



As governor, he delivered for working families in MN. As VP, he will deliver for the working families of the US. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2024

I've worked alongside Tim Walz for almost 20 years, so I can say with confidence that there is no better choice for Vice President of the United States of America. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/OtyFED4btm — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) August 6, 2024

Congratulations to our next Vice President @Tim_Walz 🥳



Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law.



Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/8fNZS1jsyG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2024

Minnesota is known as the land of Vice Presidents, and we've got another great one on the way! As a veteran, a high school teacher and football coach, and our Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz has been an incredible leader (and on top of that, a good friend). Let's go win this! pic.twitter.com/hSptnURYrN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz is a perfect choice for Kamala Harris.



He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/xA9I6i6yfF — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 6, 2024

I’m so happy Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz! Originally I wanted Beshear, but Walz won me over. Teacher. Veteran. Popular with unions. Good attack dog. Funny on the stump. Knows rural America. And he’s a progressive who doesn’t come across as threatening.pic.twitter.com/m9WivQfxxW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 6, 2024

I'm so excited that my friend @Tim_Walz will be the next Vice President of the United States! As a fellow Midwesterner and governor, I know firsthand that his leadership is an important asset to this ticket. He’ll be an excellent partner for @KamalaHarris, and I’ll do everything… — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 6, 2024

Met Tim Walz on my first day in Congress, sat next to him on Veterans Affairs committee for the following six years. No one fought harder for veterans. And he did it by bringing Democrats and Republicans together to get the job done.



As Governor of Minnesota he codified abortion… pic.twitter.com/yJIjM7Zdb9 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2024

24 years in the Army National Guard.

A school teacher.

A champion who understands America.

I can’t wait to call @Tim_Walz our Vice President! pic.twitter.com/WCveR1uXb1 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 6, 2024

So happy about Tim Walz! If only Chris Farley was still around to play him opposite Maya Rudolph’s Kamala. pic.twitter.com/WfPuuTpSlH — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) August 6, 2024

Here are five things you should know about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.