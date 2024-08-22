‘That's my dad': Tim Walz's son overcome with emotion watching father's acceptance speech at DNC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz formally accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night in front of a packed crowd at the United Center in Chicago, concluding the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention with an energetic speech introducing himself to the nation.

Though the speech served as Walz's first impression to many American voters, Walz's family was prominently in attendance for his remarks.

Walz thanked his wife and two children during his remarks, singling out his loved ones and telling them he loves them. The touching moment in the speech brought his 17-year-old son Gus to tears.

Gus Walz, who has an anxiety disorder and a non-verbal learning disorder along with ADHD, was overcome by emotion in the moment, and was seen standing from his seat, appearing to say, "That's my dad."

Tim and his wife, Gwen Walz, both spoke of their experience in parenting Gus in an exclusive article published in People Magazine earlier this month, in which they deem their son's neurodivergence "his super power."