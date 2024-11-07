Susie Wiles, Trump's low-key campaign manager, seen as the frontrunner to be White House chief of staff

After helping engineer Donald Trump’s improbable and sweeping victory in the presidential race, Susie Wiles, the president-elect’s unassuming co-campaign chief, is seen as the frontrunner to become his White House chief of staff, according to six sources familiar with discussions inside the campaign, NBC News reports.

In a world riven by rivalries, advisers credit Wiles’ ability to gain Trump’s respect and corral big personalities. If chosen, Wiles would become the first female White House chief of staff in history.

“She has commanded a ton of respect amongst the staff, as well as loyalty. She doesn’t play games. And she means what she says: On the campaign, she said we are checking egos at the door and held everyone to it,” said one campaign official, who, like others in this piece, was granted anonymity to speak candidly or because they were not authorized to speak on the record. “The team of rivals concept did not apply here.”

"Susie is as good as they get," a second Trump campaign official said. "She ran a great campaign and has the respect of all — including Democrats who recognize her talent. She'd make for a great chief of staff and would serve at the president's pleasure. After all, it is his White House."

A third Trump campaign official said Wiles is already playing the de-facto chief of staff role and that staffers widely want her to get the job. A large staff meeting is taking place at the campaign headquarters on Thursday, and Wiles will lead it.

The sense among advisers is that if Trump makes a strong appeal to Wiles, she would take the job — and it is widely hoped she will.

“If she wants it, it’s hers,” said an adviser familiar with the discussions. “Her standing with Trump and what she just helped pull off [winning by huge margins], makes it an easy choice if she wants it."

Another Trump adviser said the job belongs to Wiles if she wants it. NBC News reached out to Wiles for comment.

“If she really wants it, I’m not sure how competitive this would be,” the adviser familiar said.

Trump is famously superstitious and has kept a distance from the planning for a future administration that began in the final months of his campaign. But the planning is now beginning in earnest and the pick of who will lead his operation will be among the most critical as he hopes to enact a sweeping agenda.

In a statement Wednesday, Trump's transition team said his victory had "delivered a mandate" for their agenda "that puts the working men and women of our nation first."

"As he chooses the best people to join his team and best policies to pursue, his transition team will ensure the implementation of President Trump's common sense agenda starting on Day 1," said the two advisers tapped to lead his transition, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, and Linda McMahon, a Cabinet member during the first Trump administration and business executive.

The daughter of famed American football player and sportscaster Pat Summerall, Wiles led the staff through attempted assassinations, a change at the top of the Democratic ticket and slump in the polls.

“She would be everybody’s number one pick, but it’s his decision,” the first campaign official said.

The 2024 campaign was the first time Trump has not changed his core campaign leadership team throughout a race, a dynamic that even he alluded to while speaking to reporters on Tuesday as he name-checked Wiles, who helped secure his victory in once-purple Florida in 2016.

“Some people said it’s the best run campaign they’ve ever seen, but in order to make that stick, you have to win,” Trump said while casting his ballot. “My team … many of them are the same players— as you know, Susie.”

Praising Wiles during his victory speech on Tuesday, Trump shared her nickname and alluded to her essential work behind the scenes: "We call her the ice maiden. Susie likes to stay in the background — she’s not in the background.”

“I think a lot of the president’s closest allies really see the value that their partnership has created,” said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. “They complement each other perfectly.”

Trump's transition leaders are some of his longstanding friends and allies: Lutnick, who joined him often on the trail in the final weeks of his campaign — including on his return to Butler, Pennsylvania — and McMahon, a former official in his first administration.

Other names actively under consideration for the White House chief of staff role include Brooke Rollins, a former top White House aide to Trump who now leads the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, and former House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Notably, Rollins held a prime speaking slot during an appearance at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last month, where Lutnick spoke. During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, McCarthy said he would not be chief of staff and praised Wiles as a someone who “would do a great job.”

A campaign official said Rollins and McCarthy all have relationships with Trump, but only one candidate has the professional respect and loyalty of the staff.

“And that’s Susie,” the person added

