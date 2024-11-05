Decision 2024

Some Queens poll sites face ballot scanner issues. Here's how to report a problem at a poll site

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Issues with scanners at some Queens poll sites were reported on the morning of Election Day after multiple attempts were required to scan a ballot, according to the NYC Board of Elections.

Technicians were dispatched and measures were taken to correct the situation, a statement issued by the NYC Board of Elections said.

All 290 Queens sites were inspected as an abundance of caution.

"Voters have not been impacted beyond additional attempts to scan their ballot or have it placed in the emergency bin as is protocol," the statement goes on to say. "We want to assure the public; any ballot cast will be counted."

How to report a problem with a poll site?

Voters should expect an easy, smooth and trustworthy election process at poll sites. If they do not, they can report an issue to a poll worker or to 311, including:

  • Poll sites that opened late or closed early;
  • Poll sites that aren’t accessible to voters with disabilities;
  • Long lines;
  • Lack of privacy;
  • Voting machine or ballot issues

Additionally, voters can make a complaint about a poll worker to the Board of Elections who does not help them with the voting process, doesn't respect their privacy or tries to influence your vote.

The Board of Elections can be reached at 866-868-3692. Automated assistance is also available in Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish. Call volume is often high. If you receive a busy signal or can't get through, call back later.

