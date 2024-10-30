Reggaeton star Nicky Jam walks back Trump endorsement over Puerto Rico ‘garbage' comment

Nicky Jam, a Puerto Rican Dominican singer who endorsed former President Donald Trump in September, has backtracked after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday.

“Never in my life did I think that just one month later a comedian would show up and criticize my country, and speak poorly of my country. And for that, I revoke any support for Donald Trump and I’m stepping aside from any kind of political situation. Puerto Rico is to be respected,” Nicky Jam, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, said in a video posted to social media Wednesday.

At a rally last month at which the singer endorsed him, Trump accidentally misgendered him, saying, “Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, do you know Nicky? She’s hot. Where’s Nicky?”

In his post Wednesday, Nicky Jam emphasized that he originally supported Trump because he thought he would be strong on economic issues that would be beneficial to the Latino population.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responded by praising Nicky Jam's decision.

“Thank you for having the courage to show by example that it’s okay to change your mind and stand up for our community,” she wrote on social media.

Other high-profile Puerto Rican artists have strongly denounced the comments and in turn supported Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

Bad Bunny, perhaps the island's best-known cultural representative, posted a video to social media captioned with the word "garbage" that highlighted the beauty and history of his home island. Jennifer Lopez also shared that she would be joining a campaign rally with Harris in Las Vegas this week.

Anuel AA, another Puerto Rican artist who backed Trump at a separate rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has not made any comment yet on the comedian’s remarks.

