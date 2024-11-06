Congress

These New York congressional races have yet to be called

Control of the House of Representatives will once again depend on the outcome of competitive races in the Empire State.

By Julian Nazario

As Donald Trump is announced as the 47th president-elect of the United States and the Senate is projected to have a Republican majority, all eyes turn to the House of Representatives, where some races have not been called as of 5 p.m.

Two of the House races that have eyes on them are the 4th and 19th districts of New York.

Here's where they stand:

New York's 4th District

The race in New York's 4th congressional district between Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito and Democrat Lauren Gillen is still up for grabs. As of 5 p.m., NBC News reported Gillen with a slight lead over D'Esposito, with 92.4% of the votes counted.

D'Esposito is trailing Gillen by more than 6,000 votes. While Gillen has declared victory, NBC News has not called the race for either candidate.

The Nassau County race is a rematch of the 2022 midterm election. D'Esposito won the race then by almost four points, giving the Republicans an additional seat as they took control of the 116th Congress.

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won Nassau County by almost five points.

NBC News estimates that 30,000 ballots are still to be counted in the congressional race.

New York's 19th District

The race between Republican incumbent Marc Molinaro and Democratic challenger Josh Riley for the 19th District remains too close to call as of 5 p.m.

According to NBC News, with 94% of the expected votes counted, Riley holds a one-point, 4,000 votes advantage over Molinaro, with an estimated 22,000 votes still to be counted.

The district, which covers 11 counties, shifted from Democratic to Republican control in 2022. The district had been blue from 2018 until 2022.

This article tagged under:

CongressDecision 2024local
