Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump closes in on White House with Pennsylvania win

Follow along for live updates.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Former President Donald Trump has passed the 260 electoral votes required to win the presidency, NBC News projected.
  • The first battleground victory went to Trump in North Carolina, where NBC News projects the former President will win for a third straight election.
  • In Congress, the Republicans are expected to take control of the Senate after four years of Democratic control.
  • The Democrats, meanwhile, saw Josh Stein defeat Mark Robinson in North Carolina in what was one of 11 gubernatorial races across the country.
  • Measures designed to enshrine the right to abortion passed in several states, but failed to pass a 60% threshold needed to pass in Florida.

This article tagged under:

