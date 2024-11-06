Decision 2024

LIVE: Steve Kornacki has a dedicated camera tracking him on Election Night

By NBC New York Staff

Fire up the "Kornacki Cam."

MSNBC is running an Election Night livestream of veteran national political correspondent Steve Kornacki, a key fixture of the cable network's election coverage.

Political junkies and fans of Kornacki's data work can find a dedicated wall-to-wall stream running on Peacock and MSNBC's YouTube page.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Kornacki is known for crunching the numbers on nearly all aspects of the national races, including the razor-close presidential race. All night long he'll be at the "Big Board," using his pen to highlight trends and make sense of the polls as they close across the country.

The political correspondent will not be alone -- he's sharing the screen with real-time results as they filter in.

What can viewers expect? Kornacki's mic will be ON.

Between his insightful data breakdowns for MSNBC, Kornacki will be talking to cable viewers as well as anyone tuning in to the "Kornacki Cam." Expect a unique behind-the-scenes peek at how the data cruncher works late into the night.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
