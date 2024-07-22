‘Kamala is brat': Harris' presidential campaign adopts Gen Z Charli XCX meme

If someone calls Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris a brat, it might not be an insult.

As endorsements of the vice president in the 2024 presidential race flooded in on Sunday, she also received high praise from pop star Charli XCX.

“kamala IS brat,” the British singer and songwriter said in a post to X that quickly went viral.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

By midday Monday, Harris' campaign had run with the meme. The banner on its X page said “kamala hq” with a neon green background and lower-case letters, similar to the cover of Charli XCX’s album "Brat," which debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart last month. Similar graphics appeared on the campaign's Instagram account, which is full of memes that have taken off with younger audiences.

Some members of Generation Z have declared this season "Brat summer."

The musician told the BBC a brat is someone genuine and self-possessed, with a rebellious streak. She “feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of, like, parties through it. Is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Left-leaning social media content creators told NBC News they were feeling re-energized about Democrats and their chances after Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris. Platforms have seen a wave of memes about Harris, including about coconut trees, that Democrats hope can help mobilize young voters.

