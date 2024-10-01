‘Kittens for Kamala' unite in support of Harris-Walz at Brooklyn Cat Cafe

Cat ladies and political devotees gathered at the Brooklyn Cat Cafe Thursday night for a private event led by the group Kittens for Kamala to support the Harris-Walz campaign.

Some of the about a dozen donors at the cafe who spoke to NBC 4 said they are backing Harris because of their concerns with former President Donald Trump's past positions on abortion and reproductive rights.

The event ran from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. and included light bites and strategy talks from the group organizers.

"The stakes couldn't be higher. Whether you're a cat lady, 'Momma for Kamala,' father or brother, it's important for us to roll up our sleeves, so tonight we're doing that in Brooklyn to raise some money for the Vice President and galvanize each other," said Julie Zebrak, attorney and political consultant.

According to Zebrak, who is not a cat owner, the stark contrast between the Trump-Vance and Harris-Walz ticket should not be ignored when concerning women's freedom and reproductive rights.

She is particularly worried about the plans stemming from Project 2025 and a potential federal abortion ban.

And donors with similar anxieties showed up at the cat lovers' sanctuary to back Harris. A $250 donation was required to enter with about 40 people in attendance. Just under $10,000 was raised for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Among the guests was actor Paul Giamatti, who declined an interview request.

Kittens for Kamala was inspired after a previous 2021 Fox News interview with then host Tucker Carlson and former President Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, JD Vance, resurfaced in late July in which he commented that "childless cat ladies" were running the country.

A separate group called the Cat Ladies for Kamala co-sponsored the event and plans to hold their virtual watch party during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1.

"Everyone should vote. It is your right that is given to you as an American citizen, which I have proudly been for over 25 years," actress Reshma Shetty, who helped organize the virtual gathering, told NBC 4.

"That's a vote that some people don't have, and to not take advantage of that honor and privilege is something only an American can say because they're used to having it," she continued.

The Brooklyn Cat Cafe is a volunteer-driven adoption center and New York City's only non-profit cat cafe.

The Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition runs the location, which provides low-cost veterinary services, and adoption support.

The spot acts as a community space and is available for the public to rent for private events with no direct affiliation or endorsement to any political party.