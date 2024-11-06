Kamala Harris speech today: Here's how to watch

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address the nation and supporters Wednesday afternoon, in what is expected to be a concession speech after Donald Trump was projected to become the president-elect.

Harris will speak from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Howard was the site of her campaign watch party on Tuesday and the Harris/Walz team hoped the university would see a different message than the one the vice president is now set to deliver.

KAMALA HARRIS' SPEECH TO THE NATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE WHEN IT BEGINS AROUND 4 P.M. ET

What time will Kamala Harris speak?

Vice President Harris is expected deliver remarks to the nation at 4 p.m. ET.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in attendance.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What time is Kamala Harris' speech today in my time zone?

Harris will be speaking Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. MT, 1 p.m. PT.

Where will Kamala Harris speak from?

Harris is expected to address her supporters and the nation from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Howard University, her alma mater, was the site of the Harris/Walz campaign watch party on Tuesday.

How can I watch Kamala Harris' speech today?

Kamala Harris' speech to the nation, in what is believed to be a concession speech, will be available in the video player above. You can also watch the address on NBC on TV or wherever you stream News 4.

Has Kamala Harris conceded the election?

Vice President Harris is expected to concede the election in her address to the nation on Wednesday, NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.

Before she speaks to the nation, Harris is expected to call President-elect Trump to concede the race, Monica Alba from NBC News reports.

The tradition involves two reasons why concessions matter: the importance of handing off a functioning executive branch to the new commander-in-chief and the necessary prevention of any political violence.

Will Joe Biden speak to the nation? Has Biden called Trump?

Alba said President Joe Biden will also call former President Trump to congratulate him. Biden is expected to address the nation about the election results at some point.

Biden plans to attend Trump's inauguration in January in Washington, Alba reports.