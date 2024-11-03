Saturday Night Live

Kamala Harris to appear on ‘SNL'

Comedian John Mulaney will host the episode alongside musical guest Chappell Roan.

By Brendan Brightman

Live from New York, it's Vice President Kamala Harris!

The Democratic nominee for president is set to make a last-minute appearance on "Saturday Night Live" just days before the election, according to NBC News.

Harris' schedule originally had her traveling to Detroit after a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday, but instead she and her campaign headed to New York City.

The appearance will not be the first time a presidential candidate has appeared on the iconic sketch-comedy show. Last season, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared in the show's cold open while she was running in the Republican primary.

Former President Donald Trump also hosted the show as a candidate in 2015, and former President Barack Obama appeared on the show in 2007.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on 11:29 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

