When is Kamala Harris' concession speech today?: Here's when to watch in ET, CT, PT

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to concede the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump in a speech Wednesday afternoon at Howard University.

Harris has not yet conceded her loss. She'll deliver a concession speech Wednesday at 4 p.m., her office announced. She'll speak at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, where her supporters watched returns Tuesday night before being sent home after midnight as Trump pulled ahead in battleground states. Her campaign did not disclose any plans to speak to Trump.

The outcome is particularly bitter for Harris because, as the sitting vice president, she is expected to oversee Congress' ceremonial certification of the election.

Although Harris pitched “a new way forward," she struggled to meaningfully differentiate herself from the unpopular sitting president. She also had limited time to introduce herself to skeptical voters, who never cast a ballot for her in a presidential primary.

Democrats now face the prospect of picking up the pieces during a second Trump presidency, and it's unclear what role Harris will play in her party's future.

KAMALA HARRIS' SPEECH TO THE NATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE WHEN IT BEGINS AROUND 4 P.M. ET

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in attendance.

Where will Kamala Harris speak from?

Harris is expected to address her supporters and the nation from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Howard University, her alma mater, was the site of the Harris/Walz campaign watch party on Tuesday.

How can I watch Kamala Harris' speech today?

Kamala Harris' speech to the nation, in what is believed to be a concession speech, will be available in the video player above. You can also watch the address on NBC on TV or wherever you stream News 4.

Before she speaks to the nation, Harris is expected to call President-elect Trump to concede the race, Monica Alba from NBC News reports.

The tradition involves two reasons why concessions matter: the importance of handing off a functioning executive branch to the new commander-in-chief and the necessary prevention of any political violence.

Will Joe Biden speak to the nation? Has Biden called Trump?

Alba said President Joe Biden will also call former President Trump to congratulate him. Biden is expected to address the nation about the election results at some point.

Biden plans to attend Trump's inauguration in January in Washington, Alba reports.