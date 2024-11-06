Kamala Harris concedes the presidential election to Donald Trump: Here's what we know

Vice President Kamala Harris has called her election opponent, former President Donald Trump, to concede the election and congratulate him on his victory.

Harris was expected to reach out to the president-elect before addressing the nation later Wednesday afternoon.

"In the call, she told him that she would work with President Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020. She also made clear that she hopes he will be a President for all Americans," Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote to staff in a letter obtained by NBC News.

The Trump campaign released a statement about the call.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory. President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," the campaign statement said.

Harris will be speaking to the nation Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. MT, 1 p.m. PT.

President Joe Biden called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, to express a commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and to invite him to the White House for a meeting.

Biden also spoke with Harris to congratulate her on the campaign, NBC News reports.

The president plans to address the nation Thursday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in attendance.

Where will Kamala Harris speak from?

Harris is expected to address her supporters and the nation from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Howard University, her alma mater, was the site of the Harris/Walz campaign watch party on Tuesday.

Kamala Harris' speech to the nation, in what is believed to be a concession speech, will be available in the video player above.

The tradition involves two reasons why concessions matter: the importance of handing off a functioning executive branch to the new commander-in-chief and the necessary prevention of any political violence.