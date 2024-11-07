When is President Biden speaking about the 2024 election?: Here's timing, how to watch

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday morning about the results of the 2024 election and what the transition to the next administration will look like.

Biden is scheduled to give remarks from the Rose Garden at 11 a.m. ET, and said in a post on X that he would be discussing the election results and transition.

In Tuesday's election, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, lost to former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

As of Thursday morning, Trump has 291 electoral votes to Harris' 226.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden had spoken to the president-elect and expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, while emphasizing the importance of working to bring the country together. Biden invited the man he ousted from the White House four years ago to an Oval Office meeting to prepare to return the keys.

“President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call,” said Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung.

Biden's chief of staff later Wednesday nudged the Trump team to sign the required federal agreements necessary to begin an orderly presidential transition, a White House official said.

A source with knowledge of the Trump campaign said transition talks to take over power on Jan. 20, 2025, had not begun in earnest. Instead, the president-elect was busy taking calls from leaders, domestic and international, donors and key supporters. Transition discussions are expected to ramp up later in the week, as attention turns to naming an inaugural committee and a formal transition team.

What time is the Biden speech today?

President Biden is expected to address the nation on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET from the Rose Garden of the White House.

This morning at 11 AM ET, I’ll address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition.



Tune in here. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 7, 2024

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ADDRESS TO THE NATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE WHEN IT BEGINS.

What channel can I watch President Biden's speech today?

President Biden's speech will be carried live on NBC 4, in the NBC New York app, or wherever you stream News 4.

How has President Biden reacted to the election results?

President Biden shared a post on social media after the election results showed Harris was going to lose to Trump, and praised her work as vice president.

Here's the full text of Biden's social media post about Harris:

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.

She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.

Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.

As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.

She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future."