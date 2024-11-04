Is Election Day a holiday?: What to know about Nov. 5

Election Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when tens of millions of Americans will head to the polls to vote in the general election.

Election Day is not a federal holiday, but is recognized by some states. A handful of states even mandate that employers provide time off to employees to be able to vote.

Is Election Day a federal holiday?

No, Election Day is not a federal holiday.

The post office will be open and mail delivered as usual on Election Day. Stock markets are also open for Election Day.

Most banks will remain open, but some local branches may closed based on local guidance.

Is Election Day a state holiday?

The answer is, it depends where you are.

Only five states, including New York, recognize Election Day as a public state holiday and mandate employers allow employees paid time off to vote.

The following states mandate employers allow paid time off to vote:

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

New York

West Virginia

The following states recognize a holiday for election day but do not mandate paid time off for voting:

Delaware

Indiana

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Virginia

So what's open and what's closed on Election Day?

NBC New York put together this list of what's open and closed on Election Day.