‘Project 2025 HQ' projected onto Trump Tower in Chicago ahead of DNC

Various images targeting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, the party's vice presidential nominee, were projected onto Trump Tower late Sunday night ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

As Democrats descended on the city for the four-day convention, various taunts were visible on the side of the building, such as "Project 2025 HQ," which referred to a conservative blueprint for the next Republican president - one that Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from.

Along with accompanying messages in Spanish, one taunt read, "Trump-Vance Weird as Hell.'" Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Vice President Kamala Harris' chose as her running mate earlier this month, referred to Trump and Vance as "creepy" and "weird as hell" during a rally.

Other messages expressed support for the Democratic ticket, such as, "Harris, Walz, joy and hope."

In a statement regarding the projections, the DNC said, in part, "..All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight, everyone is seeing a preview of the contrast that will take center stage this week throughout the Democratic National Convention."

Monday marks the beginning of the convention, where Harris will accept the party's presidential nomination on Thursday night.