‘I'm back in': Biden jokes about returning to presidential race

Is President Joe Biden returning to the presidential race after withdrawing over the summer? The answer may clearly be no after Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated by the Democratic Party and is now at the top of the ticket, but the Commander-in-Chief didn't hesitate to crack a joke about a possible return on Friday.

When the president made his first appearance at the podium in the White House briefing room Friday, one reporter wanted to know if the president might be rethinking his decision.

"Do you want to reconsider dropping out of the race?" the reporter asked the president.

The president responded, "I'm back in!" before a big grin appeared on his face as he waved and walked out of the briefing room.

Biden dropped out of the presidential race and a chance at a second term in July amid pressure from members of the Democratic party and following a disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Harris when he withdrew from the race.