When do polls close?: Here's an hour-by-hour look on when you can expect results

The 2024 presidential election is underway across the United States on Tuesday.

So when will polls close and when will the first results come in? here's am hour-by-hour look at poll closings.

The time listed below is when all polls in the start are closed and results could start to come in:

7 p.m. ET poll closings

7:30 p.m. ET poll closings

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

8 p.m. ET poll closings

8:30 p.m. ET poll closings

9 p.m. ET poll closings

10 p.m. ET poll closings

11 p.m. ET poll closings

12 a.m. ET midnight poll closings

1 a.m. ET poll closings

(*Due to differences in some state closing times based on county or precinct, it is always best to check with your local or state board of elections for closing times in your area):