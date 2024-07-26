Decision 2024

Harris accuses Trump of ‘backpedaling' on Sept. 10 debate and says she's ready for faceoff

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News instead of the originally scheduled host, ABC News.

By Josh Boak and Chris Megerian | Associated Press

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.”

She accused him of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage,” she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Kamala Harris 8 hours ago

Kamala Harris' family, stepdaughter defend her over ‘childless cat ladies' comments

Kamala Harris 9 hours ago

Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's ‘Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Harris did not respond to a question about having Fox News host a debate.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement late Thursday that debate arrangements “cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”

"Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Cheung said.

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, said the debate could be “decisive.” “It’s the only time voters really tune in," he said.

This year's campaign has already shown the potential power of a debate. Biden's disastrous performance on June 27 revived concerns that he was too old for a second term. His support within the Democratic Party crumbled, and he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

Jennifer Aniston is sharing her disbelief for Republican Vice-Presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s past comments about “childless” women.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us