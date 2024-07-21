‘Forever grateful': Hakeem Jeffries releases statement on Biden's withdrawal from presidential race

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) released a statement showing appreciation for President Joe Biden amid the president's decision to drop out of the campaign.

"President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history," Jeffries said in his statement on X.

"In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the bring of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief," the statement went on to say.

"America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful," the statement concluded.

A short time earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Biden "a true patriot and a great American."

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said he is stepping aside from the presidential race.

pic.twitter.com/RMIRvlSOYw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024 In a separate post, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.