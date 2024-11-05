Find your polling place: What time do polls open and close in NY, NJ and CT?

It's Election Day, and the polls are open in the tri-state area. Millions voted early, a record turnout, and there are only a few hours left to cast your vote for this year's hotly-contested elections.

The outcome of Tuesday's election will shape the country’s future, determining whether the new White House has allies or skeptics on Capitol Hill — or faces a divided Congress like this past session, which has been among the most tumultuous and unproductive in modern times.

With the ever-escalating world of campaign fundraising, this election year stands apart: A whopping $2.5 billion is being spent to win the Senate and almost $1 billion on the House.

Here's what to know about when voting ends, but it's always best to check with your local county board of elections for the latest information and rules.

When are polls open on Election Day?

On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 5, the polls in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all open at 6 a.m.

When do polls close on Election Day?

Polls close at different times based on state and jurisdiction on Election Day.

In New Jersey, polls on Election Day will close at 8 p.m. Here's how to find your polling place.

In Connecticut, polls on Election Day will close at 8 p.m. Here's how to find your polling place.

In New York, polls on Election Day will close at 9 p.m. Here's how to find your polling place.

In order to be able to vote, a voter needs to be in line before the time polls are scheduled to close to be allowed to cast their ballot.

Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press contributed to this report.