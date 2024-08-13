Adams announces plans to attend next week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is planning to traveling to Chicago next week for the Democratic National Convention.

Adams confirmed his attendance and spoke about his upcoming trip at his weekly media availability on Tuesday.

He said he is "excited" to meet with other Democrats who have praised his administration's management of New York City's migrant crisis.

"The goal is clear that public safety revitalizes our economy, and makes our city and country as livable as possible," Adams said. "I think the Democrats have a good plan. They need to execute that plan and sell a plan, and I'm excited about going there and speaking with the other Democrats, particularly those national leaders who came to this city and saw what we were doing around the migrants and asylum seekers, and really applauded us and stated that no one in the country is doing what we're doing, and I'm planning to meet with a few of them."

When asked what he wants to hear from the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, Adams said he wants to see more control of the border and more migrant work authorizations.

The DNC will take place Aug. 19-22 at the United Center in Chicago.

"I'm looking forward to being there", the mayor said. "I was there when Obama was the nominee, and it's exciting that I didn't think in my lifetime I would be able to see not only two people of color, but also a woman to be the first president, so I'm excited about that."