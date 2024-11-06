Electoral votes by state: See early results in the 2024 election

While many Americans pay attention to the popular vote in the race for the White House (and the candidates often mention their success with it), the winner of the presidency is determined by the Electoral College and the number of electoral votes they get.

To win the presidency, a candidate must receive 270 electoral votes.

What are the battleground states for 2024?

NBC News has determined seven states to watch as battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election: Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (15), Nevada (6), North Carolina (16), Pennsylvania (19) and Wisconsin (10).

Updating look at the electoral vote count

Here's an updating look at the electoral vote count in the race to 270:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

How many electoral votes does each state have?

Electoral vote numbers by state: