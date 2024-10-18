Election Day is less than a month away, and some important New York election dates and deadlines are rapidly approaching.

For starters, the voter registration deadline is just around the corner, on Oct. 26, which is the same day vote centers open for early voting prior to Election Day.

Once voting ends, it will all be in the hands of local and state election officials.

New York election deadlines

Here are some important election dates and deadlines to know.

Sept. 20: New York State Board of Elections began sending mail-in/absentee ballots 46 days before the general election.

Oct. 26: Mail-in voter registration application deadline.

Oct. 26: In-person voter registration application deadline.

Oct. 26: Early voting begins in New York state.

Nov. 3: Deadline to bring early voting ballot to an early voting poll site by 9 p.m.

Nov. 3: Early voting ends in New York state.

Nov. 4: Last day to apply in person for a general election ballot.

Nov. 5: Polls open for general election at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Nov. 5: Deadline to mail and postmark early mail ballot.

Nov. 5: Deadline to mail and a postmark absentee ballot.

Nov. 5: Deadline to bring early mail ballot to your County Board of Elections Office before 9 p.m.

Nov. 5: Deadline for absentee ballot to be received by the County Board of Elections.

New York election results timeline

Though the general election is Nov. 5, the work will continue after that day for election officials in New York's 62 counties. After polls close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 5, county elections officials begin reporting results.

Nov. 12: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by a county elections office to be counted.

Dec. 5: This is the last day for county elections offices to certify election results.

Dec. 9: Last day for the State Board of Canvassers to meet and certify the general election.

Jan. 6: Congress counts and certifies electoral votes.

Jan. 20: The next president of the United States is inaugurated.

How can I track my ballot?

The NY State Board of Elections website offers a tool for voters to track their ballot and find their polling place.

Here's the complete political calendar of New York state.