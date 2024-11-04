How do I check voter registration status?: What to know for Election Day

Millions of voters will head to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day Tuesday.

Approximately forty percent of states allow for same-day registration.

By checking with local or state boards of elections, voters can check their registration status and make sure they are active before heading to the polls.

Am I registered? How can I confirm my voter registration status?

Here are links to be able to confirm your voter registration status by state and territory:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Voter registration is not required in North Dakota.