How do I check voter registration status?: What to know for Election Day

By NBC New York Staff

Millions of voters will head to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day Tuesday.

Approximately forty percent of states allow for same-day registration.

By checking with local or state boards of elections, voters can check their registration status and make sure they are active before heading to the polls.

Am I registered? How can I confirm my voter registration status?

Here are links to be able to confirm your voter registration status by state and territory:

Voter registration is not required in North Dakota.

