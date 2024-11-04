How do I check voter registration status?: What to know for Election Day

Millions of voters will head to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day Tuesday.
Approximately forty percent of states allow for same-day registration.
By checking with local or state boards of elections, voters can check their registration status and make sure they are active before heading to the polls.
Am I registered? How can I confirm my voter registration status?
Here are links to be able to confirm your voter registration status by state and territory:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- American Samoa
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
