Donald Trump to hold rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday: Here's what to know

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, which is expected to bring a large number of supporters and protesters to the area.

NJ Transit was warning customers of the possibility of large crowds in the Penn Station area from 10 a.m. until around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Here's what to know for the MSG event:

What time do doors open at Madison Square Garden?

Doors for the Donald Trump campaign rally at MSG open at 12 p.m.

What time does Trump speak on Sunday at MSG?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The exact time Trump is expected to speak Sunday isn't clear but the official rally program gets underway at approximately 5 p.m., according to the campaign.

Do you need tickets for the Trump rally?

Tickets are required for the event and were available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can only register for two. Details here.

Large police presence expected

Mayor Eric Adams and top brass from the NYPD held a briefing on the eve of the rally to outline the potential impacts to Manhattan as supporters and possible demonstrators attend the campaign event.

"Tomorrow, New Yorkers are going to see a large police presence around Madison Square Garden for the presidential candidate, Trump's rally. There will be many protections that you will see, and many that you will not see," Adams told reporters.

The NYPD is preparing for protesters outside of MSG during the former president's rally.

"Regarding any demonstration at the event, as always, the NYPD will protect everyone's right to peacefully protest but we will never tolerate any violence, property damage, or any criminal activity whatsoever," interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon said.

Street closures for Trump campaign rally at MSG

There will be a handful of street closures surrounding the Garden that people should be aware of:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue

31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street

Trump rally speaker list

Here is the list of speakers provided by the Trump campaign (in the order provided):