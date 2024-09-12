Donald Trump to hold Long Island rally on Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Nassau County on Wednesday, the Trump-Vance campaign announced.

The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale at 7 p.m.

The campaign is making general admission tickets available to the public, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

The rally will come just over a week after the former president met his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time at a debate in Philadelphia.