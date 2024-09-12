Decision 2024

Donald Trump to hold Long Island rally on Wednesday

The rally will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Nassau County on Wednesday, the Trump-Vance campaign announced.

The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale at 7 p.m.

The campaign is making general admission tickets available to the public, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

The rally will come just over a week after the former president met his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time at a debate in Philadelphia.

