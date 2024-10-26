NYPD prepared for protests outside Trump rally at Madison Square Garden

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a campaign rally in the final push before Election Day, and police and New York City officials say preparations have been made to keep New Yorkers safe.

Mayor Eric Adams and top brass from the NYPD held a briefing on the eve of the rally to outline the potential impacts to Manhattan as supporters and possible demonstrators attend the campaign event.

"Tomorrow, New Yorkers are going to see a large police presence around Madison Square Garden for the presidential candidate, Trump's rally. There will be many protections that you will see, and many that you will not see," Adams told reporters.

The rally starts at 5 p.m., and doors open five hours earlier to attendees who secured tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can only register for two. Details here.

In addition to his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, some of the speakers for the Sunday rally include: Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The NYPD is preparing for protesters outside of MSG during the former president's rally.

"Regarding any demonstration at the event, as always, the NYPD will protect everyone's right to peacefully protest but we will never tolerate any violence, property damage, or any criminal activity whatsoever," interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon said.

Ahead of the rally, the NYPD said they were not aware of any credible threats to the former president or New York City.

"As you all know, this is a very elevated threat environment, generally," Rebecca Weiner, the deputy commissioner of the NYPD's counterterrorism bureau, said.

"The former president had two attempted assassinations against him over the last three months," she said. "We're applying a lot of resources to this, not just because of the hypothetical what-ifs, but because of everything we're seeing unfold across the country and around the world. And that's why we're going to be well prepared for tomorrow.

Officials warned New Yorkers not attending the rally to avoid the area, not due to any potential threat, but because of the traffic impacts, which are expected to be significant.

Adams and Donlon advised people to take public transit if possible. Police officers and MTA workers will be on hand at the nearby subway stations to help guide people.

There will be a handful of street closures surrounding the Garden that people should be aware of: