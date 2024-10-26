Here's the speaker list for the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump's campaign released a list of speakers and performers for his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In addition to his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, some of the speakers for the Sunday rally include: Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Doors for the rally open at 12 p.m. with the program expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Here is the list of speakers provided by the Trump campaign (in the order provided):

Sen. JD Vance

Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Byron Donalds

Tulsi Gabbard

Rudy Giuliani

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Lara Trump

Eric Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Elon Musk

Dan Scavino

Stephen Miller

Dana White

Tucker Carlson

Brooke Rollins

Steve Witkoff

Howard Lutnick

Grant Cardone

Sergio Gor

Michael Harris Jr.

Tiffany Justice

Lee Greenwood

Christopher Macchio

Mary Millben

Sid Rosenberg

Kill Tony

Scott Lobaido

David Rem