Donald Trump to hold October campaign rally at Madison Square Garden kicking off ‘arena tour'

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden this month, NBC News reports citing a campaign official.

The event at MSG is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The rally will kickoff an "arena tour" for the former president who plans to visit battleground states in the final push before the Nov. 5 election, the campaign official tells NBC News.

Trump teased a possible MSG rally in April.

"We're going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," Trump said at the time. "We think we're signing Madison Square Garden to do. We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way."

"We'll be honoring the people that make New York work," Trump said.

No additional details about timing or ticketing for the rally were immediately available.