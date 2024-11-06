Decision 2024

Did Kamala Harris concede Trump victory?

NBC News projects Donald Trump victory in presidential election. Kamala Harris is expected to concede in a national address later Wednesday

By The Associated Press and NBC New York Staff

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, NBC News projects, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. NBC News made the call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of 6:15 a.m., Kamala Harris had yet to concede.

Harris is expected to concede in a national address later Wednesday. The timing wasn't immediately clear early.

Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

