Decision 2024: How to register to vote in the tri-state? What you need to know

With Election Day right around the corner, Oct. 7 marks the deadline for voter registration in a number of key states including Georgia, Ohio, Montana and Texas, among others.

But, what about the tri-state area? New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents can breathe a sigh of relief if they haven't registered to vote yet, because they still have some time -- although the cut-off dates are fast approaching.

Scroll down for all you need to know of how to register to vote and when the deadline is:

NEW YORK

New Yorkers who wish to participate in this year's election and still need to register must follow certain criteria:

Be a United States Citizen;

Although, citizens may pre-register at the age of 16 or 17, they cannot vote until the age of 18;

Be a resident of this state and the county, city or village in which they are registering for at least 30 days before the election;

Not be in prison for a felony conviction;

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

In New York State, you can register in-person the following ways:

At your corresponding county board of elections

At any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center

At the DMV if you already have DMV-issued identification

In New York State, you can request a registration form the following ways:

By mail by entering your name directly into our Voter Registration Form Request mailing list

By calling the 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) hotline to request a voter application



Once the form is completed, mail the form to your local county board of elections.

Deadline

In order to vote in the General Election, when it comes to registering by mail, applications must be received by a board of elections no later than Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, in-person registration must also take place no later than Oct. 26.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey offers online voter registration. Residents can register by mail to vote in New Jersey by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your County Commissioner of Registration/Superintendent of Elections. However, residents can also register in person if they so choose.

Voter Registration Requirements

In order to register in New Jersey, there are certain requirements that must be met:

A United States citizen;

At least 17 years old. However, you may not vote until you are 18 years old;

A resident of the county in which you are registering for 30 days before the election;

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration from a conviction in any state within the United States.

Register by Mail

The person registering to vote must complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form. Mail or deliver the Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections of the county they live in.

Register Online

To register online, you will need your date of birth and one of the following forms of identification:

A current and valid driver’s license or a non-driver ID card issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC).

A Social Security number: It is important to note that you must have the ability to sign on-screen or upload your signature to complete the registration process. If you are unable to provide a digital signature, you cannot register online.

Deadline

The registration deadline to vote in the next election is 21 days prior to the election day. This means that for the General Election, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

CONNECTICUT

Eligibility

You are eligible to vote in Connecticut if:

you are a United States citizen living in Connecticut;

are 18 years old, or turning 18 before Election Day;

have been released of confinement, if you were convicted of a felony.

How to register

Online

In-person at you local Registrar of Voters office

By mail

At a DMV location

Same-day registration

Deadline

The deadline for mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 18. Online registrations must be received by 11:59 p.m., while in-person registration with your local Registrar of Voters must be done by 8 p.m.