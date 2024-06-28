‘Bad debate nights happen': Barack Obama backs President Biden amid debate criticism

Barack Obama reiterated his support for President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's debate against Donald Trump.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday, Obama said the first presidential debate didn't change how he views the 2024 election as he came to the defense of his former VP.

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," the former two-term president wrote, alluding to his own poor showing in the first debate of his reelection campaign in 2012. "But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November."

Obama's post came as Biden faces criticism from both sides of the aisle for his debate showing against former President Trump. Biden, who was said to be dealing with a cold according to his campaign, sounded hoarse and stumbled while speaking at times, with his performance creating some panic within the Democratic Party.

“Democrats just committed collective suicide,” a party strategist who has worked on presidential campaigns told NBC News. “Biden sounds hoarse, looks tired and is babbling. He is reaffirming everything voters already perceived. President Biden can’t win. This debate is a nail in the political coffin.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“It’s hard to argue that we shouldn’t nominate someone else,” a Democratic consultant who works on down-ballot races told NBC News.

While there have been calls for the Democrats to replace Biden, there isn't currently a known serious effort to push the president off the ticket, according to NBC News. Obama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries are among those who have continued to back Biden publicly.

Biden, meanwhile, seemed to acknowledge his shaky debate showing as he delivered a fiery speech at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

"I know I'm not a young man," Biden said. "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to."

“But I know how to tell the truth," he passionately added. "I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down you get back up."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally Friday in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he blasted President Joe Biden for a shaky debate performance and railed against members of the media.