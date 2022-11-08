Top 5 Races to Watch: See Results from Biggest New York and New Jersey Elections

There are a number of very tight races in New York and New Jersey to follow closely on election night, with some contests expected to be a lot closer than many may have expected a few months, or even weeks, ago.

Follow along below as results come in from some of the most hotly contested races, including the suddenly close New York governor's race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job, but her ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive.

In one of the most closely watched races across the country, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the five-term Democrat who was supposed to be leading his party's attempt to hold on to Congress, is fighting for survival in a district in the Hudson Valley.

Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, faces Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who ran a spirited campaign focusing on the high cost of gasoline and other pocketbook issues.

Maloney, who was the first openly gay New Yorker elected to Congress, had a track record of winning in a Republican-leaning district, but the redistricting plan put him in a reconfigured territory where fewer voters know him.

National Republican groups, sensing an opportunity, spent millions on advertisements supporting Lawler, a former executive director of the state Republican party who worked in local government before his election to the Assembly in 2020.

Further north in the Hudson Valley, freshly minted U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat, is trying to replicate his surprise win in an August special election.

Ryan boosted Democrats’ spirits after winning a race to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who had resigned to become New York's lieutenant governor.

Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights and national Democrats hoped his win could provide a roadmap for more congressional victories in November.

He's now running for a full term in a different district against Republican Colin Schmitt, a second-term state Assemblyman who campaigned on economic issues and his service as a sergeant in the Army National Guard.

The lone Republican representative in New York City, Nicole Malliotakis, also faces a rematch. Democrat Max Rose is running in a district consisting of Staten Island and a slice of Brooklyn. Rose represented Staten Island in Congress until Malliotakis ousted him in 2020.

In New Jersey, the GOP is optimistic that it can win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. The district picked up more Republican voters after its boundaries in the northwest were redrawn.

Malinowski, who is seeking his third term, narrowly defeated Kean, a former state lawmaker and the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., in 2020. Malinowski first won election by defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance in 2018.

The race is among the most closely watched in New Jersey, which has no statewide contests or ballot questions this year.

Malinowski cast Kean as too reliant on support from voters loyal to former President Donald Trump to represent the district, which swung from reliably GOP to Democratic control during his years in the White House. Kean has seized on inflation as a top issue and hammers on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he is betting is unpopular with voters.

Malinowski is a former Obama administration official and supported impeaching Trump as well the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Democratic President Joe Biden signed a year ago.

Kean served as the top Republican in the state Senate from 2008 until this year after declining to seek office again in last year's election.