Political Heavyweights Stump for Hochul, Zeldin During 1st Weekend of Early Voting

Political allies with big names are coming to the aid of New York's gubernatorial candidates Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin with few days left to sway potential voters ahead of Nov. 8.

On the heels of their first and only debate, the longtime politicians vying for the state's top post are aligning with friends from outside New York in hopes of gaining a boost as polls open Saturday for nine days of early voting.

Traveling up to the Empire State over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threw his support behind Zeldin at a Long Island appearance. The pair were scheduled to attend a "Get Out the Vote" rally Saturday night in Suffolk County.

“I do have to say, New York, we may elect, I think we will elect a Republican Governor Lee Zeldin,” DeSantis said on Fox News this week.

The Republican gubernatorial support continues past the weekend with a GOTV event scheduled in Westchester County on Monday with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Former President Barack Obama also entered the political fray, aiding his Democratic ally with a 60-second radio ad.

"My friend, Governor Kathy Hochul, is the best person for the job. Hands down," Obama said in the message. "Kathy knows how to get things done. She’s a strong leader who has met the moment and fought for you."