NYC Mayor Eric Adams Endorses Kathy Hochul in New York Governor's Race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term on Wednesday, praising her as “an amazing governor” who deserves a full term.

Adams, a centrist Democrat like Hochul, told supporters at a Manhattan union hall that voters need someone who can “get stuff done in the state of New York.”

Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, is running to keep the job she has held since August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Hochul faces New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island in the June 28 Democratic primary.

She said in a news release that she and Adams “are proving what a strong partnership can achieve when leaders are united in delivering results for New Yorkers.”

Hochul said she and Adams “are committed to building a new chapter in our state’s history that’s focused on teamwork, collaboration, and progress over politics.”